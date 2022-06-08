New Strong Sell Stocks for June 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM is an investment management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. CNVY is a technology enabled solutions and advisory services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Eisai Co., Ltd. ESALY is a pharmaceutical company from Japan. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

