New Strong Sell Stocks for June 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Lease Corporation AL is an aircraft leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. FET is a global oilfield products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.1% downward over the last 30 days.

SWK Holdings Corporation SWKH is specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Washington Prime Group Inc. WPG is a retail REIT. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

