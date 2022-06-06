New Strong Sell Stocks for June 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER is a pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Ferrari N.V. RACE is a luxury performance sports-car company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 60 days.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL is a is a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 14% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

