New Strong Sell Stocks for June 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited ASLN operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.
BioLineRx Ltd. BLRX is a biopharmaceutical development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. FLXN is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ICMB is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MRNS is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Zacks Investment Research
