New Strong Sell Stocks for June 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE is a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG is the owner and operator of an independent healthcare technology platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Coherent, Inc. COHR is a provider of lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Discover Financial Services DFS is the owner and operator of a direct banking and payment services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE is a provider of solutions that allow customers to capture and analyze data from edge to cloud. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.5% downward over the last 30 days.

