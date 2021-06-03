New Strong Sell Stocks for June 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Autodesk, Inc. ADSK provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Cloudflare, Inc. NET operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Electromed, Inc. ELMD develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Plantronics, Inc. POLY designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

