New Strong Sell Stocks for June 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. FOXF designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 52.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

