New Strong Sell Stocks for June 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AT&T Inc. T provides telecommunications, media, and technology services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL is a global consumer products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7% downward over the last 60 days.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

