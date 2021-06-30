New Strong Sell Stocks for June 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Clipper Realty Inc. CLPR is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.7% downward over the last 30 days.

HEXO Corp. HEXO is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 57.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. JRSH manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Middlesex Water Company MSEX treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO is a value-added distributor serving the dental and animal health markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

