New Strong Sell Stocks for June 30th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. PINE is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Alithya Group Inc. ALYA is a provider of strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Caleres, Inc. CAL is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Designer Brands Inc. DBI is a designer and retailer of footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Jabil Inc. JBL is the provider of manufacturing services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.