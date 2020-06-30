Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 30th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. PINE is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Alithya Group Inc. ALYA is a provider of strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Caleres, Inc. CAL is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Designer Brands Inc. DBI is a designer and retailer of footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Jabil Inc. JBL is the provider of manufacturing services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Caleres, Inc. (CAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular