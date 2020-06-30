New Strong Sell Stocks for June 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. PINE is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Alithya Group Inc. ALYA is a provider of strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Caleres, Inc. CAL is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Designer Brands Inc. DBI is a designer and retailer of footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Jabil Inc. JBL is the provider of manufacturing services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

