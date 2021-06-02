New Strong Sell Stocks for June 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. BEP owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 68.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Fury Gold Mines Limited FURY operates as an exploration and development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Kimball International, Inc. KBAL designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42% downward over the last 30 days.

Luna Innovations Incorporated LUNA develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

