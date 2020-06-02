Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 2nd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLFis a designer and manufacturer of golf products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) is a developer and manufacturer of eye care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 32.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMKis a provider of short-term and construction loans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 30 days.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 21.4% downward over the last 30 days.

CAI International, Inc. (CAI) is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 46.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Click to get this free report

ALCON INC (ALC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Buckle, Inc. The (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF): Free Stock Analysis Report

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): Free Stock Analysis Report

BROADMARK RLTY (BRMK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular