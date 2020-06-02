New Strong Sell Stocks for June 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) is a designer and manufacturer of golf products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) is a developer and manufacturer of eye care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 32.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is a provider of short-term and construction loans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 30 days.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 21.4% downward over the last 30 days.

CAI International, Inc. (CAI) is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 46.9% downward over the last 30 days.

