New Strong Sell Stocks for June 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. OPHLF is a company that produces purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Tokyo Electron Limited TOELY is a company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic products for industrial uses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Tilly's, Inc. TLYS is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next quarter earnings have been revised 50.0% downward over the last 60 days.

