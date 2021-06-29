New Strong Sell Stocks for June 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Integra Resources Corp. ITRG is a development-stage company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. TARA is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Quotient Limited QTNT is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE offers a broad range of women's and men's ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31% downward over the last 60 days.

