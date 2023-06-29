New Strong Sell Stocks for June 29th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ingevity NGVT is a global producer of high-performance activated carbon materials and specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Integra LifeSciences IART is one of the world leaders in regenerative medicine. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Bridge Investment Group BRDG is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.3% downward over the last 60 days.

