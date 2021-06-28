New Strong Sell Stocks for June 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. BNL is an internally-managed real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Cango Inc. CANG provides an automotive transaction service platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 58.7% downward over the last 30 days.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TFFP is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD focuses on developing military, civil and commercial systems and components for the aerospace and defense industry markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.

SJW Group SJW, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.