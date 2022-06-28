Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER is a pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 69.3% downward over the last 60 days.

The Boeing Company BA is the largest aerospace company in the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 125.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. LOB is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


