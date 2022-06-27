New Strong Sell Stocks for June 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CONMED Corporation CNMD is a medical technology company that sells surgical devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Walmart Inc. WMT engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH is an integrated healthcare services and product company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 60 days.

