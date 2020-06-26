New Strong Sell Stocks for June 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Groupon, Inc. GRPN is the owner and operator of online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 85.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. HBNC is the bank holding company for Horizon Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a manufacturer of flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI is a manufacturer and seller of potash and langbeinite products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. ISBC is the bank holding company for Investors Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

