New Strong Sell Stocks for June 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH is a metals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 12.5% downward over the last 60 days.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited CSUAY is an energy and transportation company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Medifast, Inc. MED is a health and wellness company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.