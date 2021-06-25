New Strong Sell Stocks for June 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 16% downward over the last 30 days.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. KDNY is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Great Panther Mining Limited GPL is engaged in the production of silver. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.