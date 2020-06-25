New Strong Sell Stocks for June 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Jabil Inc. JBL provides manufacturing services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Limoneira Company LMNR operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO operates as a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Omnicell, Inc. OMCL provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Alithya Group Inc. ALYA provides strategy and digital technology services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

