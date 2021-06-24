Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Rite Aid Corporation RAD operates a chain of retail drugstores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 56.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH operates an online ordering technology platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. NMR provides various financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.3% downward over the last 30 days.

