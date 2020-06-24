New Strong Sell Stocks for June 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albemarle Corporation ALB is the developer and manufacturer of engineered specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Barratt Developments PLC BTDPY engages in homebuilding and commercial development businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Canon Inc. CAJ is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS is an omnichannel specialty retailer of women’s clothing and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. COLB is the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.