New Strong Sell Stocks for June 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI is a specialty retailer and home to America's Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Aviva AVVID is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Axa AXAHY is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.