New Strong Sell Stocks for June 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Guild Holdings Company GHLD provides financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 60 days.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12% downward over the last 60 days.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. ACR is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 45.1% downward over the last 60 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

