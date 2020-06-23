Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. BRKL offers commercial, business, and retail banking services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Designer Brands Inc. DBI designs, manufactures, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS provides electronic design and test solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.

