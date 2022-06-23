New Strong Sell Stocks for June 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acer Therapeutics ACER is a pharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Prog Holdings PRG is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Alexander's ALX is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

