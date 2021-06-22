New Strong Sell Stocks for June 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Abbott Laboratories ABT discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Integra Resources Corp. ITRG is a mineral resources company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ is a biopharmaceutical company that identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Manchester United plc MANU owns and operates a professional sports team. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

