New Strong Sell Stocks for June 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Columbia Banking System, Inc. COLB is the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Experian plc EXPGY is a technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Express, Inc. EXPR is a retailer of apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

First Bancorp FBNC is the bank holding company for First Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Inc. CAT is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.