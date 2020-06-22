New Strong Sell Stocks for June 22nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Columbia Banking System, Inc. COLB is the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Experian plc EXPGY is a technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Express, Inc. EXPR is a retailer of apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
First Bancorp FBNC is the bank holding company for First Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Caterpillar Inc. CAT is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
