New Strong Sell Stocks for June 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ingevity NGVT is a global producer of high-performance activated carbon materials and specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.1% downward over the last 60 days.

First Community FCCO is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Helmerich & Payne HP is engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells in the U.S. and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

