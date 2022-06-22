New Strong Sell Stocks for June 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Astellas Pharma ALPMY is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 60 days.

AkzoNobel AKZOY is a leading global paints and coating company and a major producer of specialty chemicals.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Aviva AVVID is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.7% downward over the last 60 days.

