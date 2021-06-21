New Strong Sell Stocks for June 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for building and restoring the world's infrastructure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. EBMT operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MRNS is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust WRE is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

