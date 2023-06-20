New Strong Sell Stocks for June 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Boot Barn BOOT is a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 19.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Enerplus ERF is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Dollar Tree DLTR is an operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise and other assortments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 60 days.

