New Strong Sell Stocks for June 20th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Autohome ATHM is an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People's Republic of China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.9% downward over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management APAM is an investment management firm focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Associated British Foods ASBFY is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 60 days.
