Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 1st

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AudioEye, Inc. AEYE engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC is a cannabis company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Gannett Co., Inc. GCI is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Intevac, Inc. IVAC is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Click to get this free report

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Intevac, Inc. (IVAC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    AMC Becomes Latest Meme Stock of the Day

    AMC stock catches fire again as its market value surges above $15 billion. Benn Eifert of QVR Advisors talks about the meme stock frenzy. (Source: Bloomberg)

    3 days ago

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular