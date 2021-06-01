New Strong Sell Stocks for June 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AudioEye, Inc. AEYE engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Canopy Growth Corporation CGC is a cannabis company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Gannett Co., Inc. GCI is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Intevac, Inc. IVAC is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.4% downward over the last 30 days.
