New Strong Sell Stocks for June 1st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Align Technology, Inc. ALGN is a medical device company which designs and manufactures Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL is a retailer of branded apparel products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Cantel Medical Corp. CMD is a provider of infection prevention and control products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP is a provider of marine transportation services in Greece. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. NSIT is a provider of information technology hardware, software, and services solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Click to get this free report
Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.