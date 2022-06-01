New Strong Sell Stocks for June 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

CONMED Corporation CNMD is a medical technology company that sells surgical devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF is an insurance company . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 60 days.

