New Strong Sell Stocks for June 1st
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.
CONMED Corporation CNMD is a medical technology company that sells surgical devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF is an insurance company . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
