New Strong Sell Stocks for June 19th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. BRKL is the holding company for Brookline Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW is a retailer of perishable food products and groceries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Canon Inc. CAJ is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices, diagnostic equipment and lithography equipment etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
Comcast Corporation CMCSA is a media and technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ is a manufacturer of polysilicon and photovoltaic products etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28% downward over the last 30 days.
