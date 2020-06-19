New Strong Sell Stocks for June 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. BRKL is the holding company for Brookline Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW is a retailer of perishable food products and groceries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Canon Inc. CAJ is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices, diagnostic equipment and lithography equipment etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Comcast Corporation CMCSA is a media and technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ is a manufacturer of polysilicon and photovoltaic products etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

