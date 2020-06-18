New Strong Sell Stocks for June 18th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Groupon, Inc. GRPN is an operator of online local commerce marketplaces. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 62.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI is a producer of potash and langbeinite products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Investors Bancorp, Inc. ISBC is the bank holding company for Investors Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 30 days.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM is an air-transportation provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Mistras Group, Inc. MG is a provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
