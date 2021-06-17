Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 17th

Zacks Equity Research
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation SI operates as a bank holding company that provides banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC is a customer experience technology and services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Arcosa, Inc. ACA provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP operates as a consumer products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


