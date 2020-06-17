New Strong Sell Stocks for June 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atento S.A. ATTO is a provider of customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Autohome Inc. ATHM is the owner and operator of an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Brady Corporation BRC is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ is a manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28% downward over the last 30 days.

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY is a provider of technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

