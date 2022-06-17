New Strong Sell Stocks for June 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CF Bankshares CFBK is a bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Alexander's ALX is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Axa AXAHY is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

