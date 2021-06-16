Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 16th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Kingstone Companies, Inc. KINS offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Harmonic Inc. HLIT provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. WEICY manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 90 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Click to get this free report


Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Weichai Power Co. (WEICY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular