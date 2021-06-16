New Strong Sell Stocks for June 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Kingstone Companies, Inc. KINS offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Harmonic Inc. HLIT provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. WEICY manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 90 days.

