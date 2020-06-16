New Strong Sell Stocks for June 16th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC operates a theatrical exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Comcast Corporation CMCSA operates as a media and technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation FUJIY develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Home Bancshares, Inc. HOMB operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM is an air-transportation provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
