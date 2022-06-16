New Strong Sell Stocks for June 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allianz ALIZY provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor AOSL is one of the world’s largest suppliers of equipment for the fabrication of semiconductor, flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs), and solar photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management APAM is an investment management firm focused on providing high-value-added, active investment strategies to clients globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

