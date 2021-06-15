New Strong Sell Stocks for June 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation SI operates as a bank holding company that provides banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Isabella Bank Corporation ISBA operates as the bank holding company that provides various banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Donegal Group Inc. DGICA is an insurance holding company that provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

