New Strong Sell Stocks for June 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMC Networks Inc. AMCX owns and operates various cable television's brands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Colliers International Group Inc. CIGI provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Johnson Matthey Plc JMPLY provides specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Lennox International Inc. LII designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM is an apparel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 63.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

