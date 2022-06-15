New Strong Sell Stocks for June 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acer Therapeutics ACER is a pharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Anhui Conch Cement AHCHY is a manufacturer and seller of clinkers and cement products and also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes, logistic and loading services, and mining and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 14.8 % downward over the last 60 days.

Aviva AVVID is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 60 days.

