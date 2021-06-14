New Strong Sell Stocks for June 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Campbell Soup Company CPB engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. MLAB designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Centerra Gold Inc. CGAU is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. BHVN is a biopharmaceutical company that develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Trilogy Metals Inc. TMQ is a base metals exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

